Catalonia attacks: Italian father-of-two is first named victim

Bruno Gulotta, an Italian father-of-two, is the first named victim of Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona.

He was on holiday with his partner Martina and two children, five-year-old son Alessandro and daughter Aria, who is a few months old, according to his employer.

“Yesterday afternoon in Barcelona the terrorists killed friend and colleague Bruno Gulotta,” his employer, Tom’s Hardware Italia, said in a statement Friday. “Today is a day of mourning.”

Gulotta lived in Milan, Italy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Citizens from at least 34 countries have been been injured or killed in the attacks in Barcelona and the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils, according to officials.

The death toll from the attacks increased to 14 on Friday, while more than 100 have been injured.

On Thursday, a van careered into terrified crowds on Las Ramblas, a pedestrianized thoroughfare in the heart of Barcelona, killing 13 people.

Early on Friday, five armed attackers wearing fake explosive belts drove through a crowd of people in Cambrils, killing one woman. Police killed all five attackers in a shootout.

Twenty-six French citizens have been injured, with at least 11 in a serious condition, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Thirteen German nationals were injured and hospitalized, ”some seriously and still fighting for their lives,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer announced Friday.

The Australian government has said four of its citizens were hurt — two men have been discharged from hospital, while two women were in serious but stable condition.

Two people from Taiwan were severely injured and were undergoing emergency treatment, according to the China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Four Irish citizens of Filipino descent were injured, said the Foreign Affairs office in the Philippines, while the Peruvian consul in Barcelona confirmed one of its citizens was injured but not seriously so.