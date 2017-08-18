Calling all locals at Tableau’s Coolinary

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Tableau with our delicious meal.
Executive Chef John Martin's favorite drink at Tableau is the Black Creek Summer. Cathead Honey Suckle Vodka, blackberry puree, black tea and lemon juice. It's garnished with a lemon twist and a Luxard cherry. How delicious does that sound?
Our own Test Kitchen Taylor has her own favorite drink at Tableau, and believe it or not, it's non-alcoholic!
Check out Tableau's Coolinary menu:
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Soup Du Jour
Gulf Shrimp Remoulade
Poached Gulf shrimp, white remoulade, hard-boiled egg, fried green tomato, green tomato relish
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, green onions, chopped egg, bacon, creamy blue cheese vinaigrette
Second Course
choice of
Tableau Cheeseburger
8oz chuck burger, brioche bun, Irish white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, pommes frites
Chicken Tableau
Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy boneless thigh, potatoes Tableau, Béarnaise, chicken demi-glace
Black Drum
Roasted seasonal Covey Rise vegetables, leeks, citrus beurre blanc
Third Course
choice of
Tarte A La Bouillie
Rustic Cajun sweet dough, vanilla custard, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce
Bananas Foster Cheesecake
Chocolate covered pecan toffee, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce
$20
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Gulf Shrimp Remoulade
Poached Gulf shrimp, white remoulade, hard-boiled egg, fried green tomato, green tomato relish
Signature Turtle Soup
Tableau Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, red onion, brioche croutons, Pecorino Romano, lemon-garlic dressing
Second Course
choice of
Black Drum
Roasted seasonal Covey Rise vegetables, leeks, citrus beurre blanc
Chicken Tableau
Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy boneless thigh, potatoes Tableau, béarnaise, chicken demi-glace
Charred Cauliflower Steak
Toasted chickpeas, spinach, tabbouleh, tahini and olive oil marinade
Filet of Beef
6oz prime filet, potato gratin, Béarnaise
Grilled Gulf Yellowfin Tuna
Salade Nicoise, Covey Rise Farms vegetables, poached egg, lemon vinaigrette
Third Course
choice of
Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee
Traditional custard, caramelized sugar
Tarte A La Bouille
Rustic Cajun sweet dough, vanilla custard, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce
Bananas Foster Cheesecake
Chocolate covered pecan toffee, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce
$39