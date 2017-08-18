Calling all locals at Tableau’s Coolinary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Tableau with our delicious meal.

Executive Chef John Martin's favorite drink at Tableau is the Black Creek Summer. Cathead Honey Suckle Vodka, blackberry puree, black tea and lemon juice. It's garnished with a lemon twist and a Luxard cherry. How delicious does that sound?

Our own Test Kitchen Taylor has her own favorite drink at Tableau, and believe it or not, it's non-alcoholic!

Check out Tableau's Coolinary menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Soup Du Jour

Gulf Shrimp Remoulade

Poached Gulf shrimp, white remoulade, hard-boiled egg, fried green tomato, green tomato relish

Wedge Salad

Iceberg wedge, green onions, chopped egg, bacon, creamy blue cheese vinaigrette

Second Course

choice of

Tableau Cheeseburger

8oz chuck burger, brioche bun, Irish white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, pommes frites

Chicken Tableau

Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy boneless thigh, potatoes Tableau, Béarnaise, chicken demi-glace

Black Drum

Roasted seasonal Covey Rise vegetables, leeks, citrus beurre blanc

Third Course

choice of

Tarte A La Bouillie

Rustic Cajun sweet dough, vanilla custard, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

Chocolate covered pecan toffee, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Gulf Shrimp Remoulade

Poached Gulf shrimp, white remoulade, hard-boiled egg, fried green tomato, green tomato relish

Signature Turtle Soup

Tableau Salad

Mixed greens, bacon, red onion, brioche croutons, Pecorino Romano, lemon-garlic dressing

Second Course

choice of

Black Drum

Roasted seasonal Covey Rise vegetables, leeks, citrus beurre blanc

Chicken Tableau

Herb-roasted chicken breast, crispy boneless thigh, potatoes Tableau, béarnaise, chicken demi-glace

Charred Cauliflower Steak

Toasted chickpeas, spinach, tabbouleh, tahini and olive oil marinade

Filet of Beef

6oz prime filet, potato gratin, Béarnaise

Grilled Gulf Yellowfin Tuna

Salade Nicoise, Covey Rise Farms vegetables, poached egg, lemon vinaigrette

Third Course

choice of

Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee

Traditional custard, caramelized sugar

Tarte A La Bouille

Rustic Cajun sweet dough, vanilla custard, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

Chocolate covered pecan toffee, Old New Orleans Rum caramel sauce

$39