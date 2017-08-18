2 on the run, 1 arrested after casino cheating scheme nets $56,000

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana State Police are looking for two men accused of cheating a Baton Rouge casino out of more than $50,000 after troopers arrested a third at the airport.

Thirty-five-year-old Allan Arana, 42-year-old Lim R. Tan, and 47-year-old Jaime Iglesias are accused of running a “dice sliding” scam at one of the casino’s craps tables on August 9.

Arana is accused of manipulating the dice while the other two placed bets to increase the odds of a big payout, according to the LSP.

The trio walked away with $56,000.

Soon after hitting up the Baton Rouge casino, Arana was arrested in Natchez, Mississippi, for running a similar scam.

After his release on August 16, Arana made it to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, where state troopers arrested him and transported him to East Baton Rouge Parish.

All three men are from the Philippines, but Arana had been living in Las Vegas, according to the LSP.

Police are still on the lookout for Tan and Iglesias.