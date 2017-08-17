Would you eat it? BLT Cannoli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A cannoli is a classic Italian sweet treat, but today we're taking it to the next level. Test Kitchen Taylor Made Bacon cannoli shells and filled them with a BLT dip!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

BLT Canolli

10 slices bacon

2 cans diced tomatoes

1/4 cup of green onions, chopped

1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup shredded Colby Jack Cheese

1/3 cup of cream cheese

1/4 cup of mayonnaise

1/4 tsp of salt

1/4 tsp of pepper

shredded lettuce

​

Preheat oven to 400° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Make a cylinder out of aluminum foil and wrap slices of bacon around it to create your cannoli shells.

Bake until bacon is crispy, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl mix all remaining ingredients well.

Transfer to a piping bag or ziplock with a corner cut out.

Pipe mixture into bacon shells. Garnish with shredded lettuce.