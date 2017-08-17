Waterworld the musical is making a splash in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Below Sea Level Productions is a New Orleans based multimedia production company that incorporates experimental approaches to theater. Their shows are interactive and creative, and their latest production is "WaterWorld, the Musical!"

The show is a swimming pool-based play adapted from the 1995 post-apocalyptic cult favorite movie, Waterworld which starred Kevin Costner. The play is very interactive, so bring your swimsuits and get in the pool and be part of the play with the performers.

The play is directed and written by WWOZ's Daniel Small.

Several musical performances coincide with the show. DJ Tracheotomy, Ryan Scully, Meschiya Lake, Alex McMurray, Rusty Lazer, and Alexandra Scott are the acts that are part of this production.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have three more chances to catch this show. Friday, August 19th, Tuesday, August 22nd, and Friday, August 25th are the remaining show dates. The show is held at Maison Macarty Bed and Breakfast at 3820 Burgundy St.

Tickets are $20. For ticket information, click HERE.