Tropical Storm Harvey forms in southern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Harvey has formed Thursday in the Southern Atlantic as the eighth named storm of the season. Harvey is extremely far south for a tropical system, and as of Thursday afternoon is located 250 miles east of the island of Barbados.

Tropical Storm Harvey has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving West at 18 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Harvey is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and rain to these Windward Islands in the Caribbean Friday. It will eventually move further west towards Central America by early next week.

Harvey may strengthen slightly, but is expected to remain a tropical storm. There are two more tropical waves in the Atlantic behind Harvey, one of which shows a moderate chance for organization into a depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours.