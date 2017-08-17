Take ‘Em Down Nola calls for more Confederate monument removals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The same day that President Donald Trump called the removal of Confederate monuments "sad," the New Orleans group that pushed for the removal of statues here is calling for more Confederate memorials to come down.

Take 'Em Down Nola organizers held a press conference Thursday and said they want Jefferson Davis Parkway and Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed, and they want the Andrew Jackson statue in Jackson Square gone.

This comes a few months after the city of New Orleans took down four Confederate-era monuments -- Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard and the Battle of Liberty Place -- a move that sparked widespread controversy and lots of legal battles.

Just hours before today's announcement from Take 'Em Down Nola, Trump posted a series of tweets about the nationwide movement to remove Confederate monuments. Most recently, amid violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesters in Durham, North Carolina, pulled down the Confederate Soldiers Monument as a show of solidarity with counter-protesters who were fighting the white nationalist rally in Virginia.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," Trump said. "You can't change history, but you can learn from it."

Take 'Em Down Nola is also planning a show of solidarity with the counter-protesters in Charlottesville. At 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a solidarity march from Congo Square to Jackson Square in the French Quarter.