Prytania Theatre's Rene Brunet dead at 95

NEW ORLEANS — Rene Brunet, the man best known for owning and operating the Prytania Theater, has died at the age of 95.

Brunet was born in Louisiana and was especially proud of its growing film industry.

He was part of a team that refurbished the Prytania Theatre in the late 90s. He also brought classic movies to the State Palace Theater on Canal Street during the same time.

In 2015, the Prytania celebrated its 100th birthday. New Orleans once had movie theaters in many of its neighborhoods. The Prytania is the only single screen theater that remains. It’s also been the location for Hollywood South movie premieres and parties.

“It survived fires. It survived hurricanes. We will continue to survive and will be here entertaining New Orleans and bringing all the best pictures to the screen here,” Brunet told WGNO in January of 2015 as the Prytania celebrated its 100th year. “I hope and I think we’ve entertained everyone in New Orleans. I appreciate the patronage, and I appreciate everything people have said about the Prytania. My heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people of the city of New Orleans.”