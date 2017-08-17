× NOFD says diesel leak is contained, cleanup continues

NEW ORLEANS – Environmental teams are still cleaning up after a Sewerage and Water Board tank leaked diesel into drainage canals and the sewer system, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Captain Edwin Holmes said most of the spilled diesel has been cleaned up and no more has appeared since the cleanup effort began, but crews will remain on site until the spill is completely cleaned.

The source of the leak has been confirmed to be a tank at the S&WB’s Carrollton Plant.

Environmental teams from the NOFD’s Hazardous Materials Unit, OMI Environmental, and the S&WB Environmental team are are laying boom to absorb the remaining fuel, according to Holmes.

Crews are also working to remove diesel deposits that have built up along the sides of the canals.