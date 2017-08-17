× ‘Nazis’ scrawled on side of New Hampshire GOP HQ

The word, written inside a heart, was spray-painted and several windows on the back of the building were broken after rocks were thrown at them, Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford told CNN, citing officer dispatch notes.

Police are on site canvassing the area, speaking to neighbors and looking through potential video available for any further information.

Police did not immediately name any suspects.

A message left with a spokesman for the state Republican Party was not immediately returned Thursday. But New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement that “it is certainly disturbing and very sad to see vandalism with such hateful rhetoric. There is no place for that in our politics or society.”

The vandalism comes after remarks President Donald Trump made on Tuesday in which he blamed “both sides” of the Charlottesville protests — the white supremacists and those protesting against them — for the violence that took hold of that small Virginia city.

While Trump condemned the neo-Nazi and white supremacists who protested, he insisted there were “very fine people” among those protesting the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue in Charlottesville.