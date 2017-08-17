× More suspects may still be at large in 7th ward murder

Two people are in custody in connection to a murder in the 7th ward, but, investigators say more suspects may still be at large.

In January, 29-year-old Tommie Wimberley died after being shot inside a vehicle near Mandeville Street and Claiborne Avenue.

Police have identified two suspects; Damond Scott and Edwin Ben.

Scott was arrested in March and Ben is in custody in Minnesota on an unrelated charge.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying anyone else involved in the shooting.