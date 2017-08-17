Marlon Wayans has a new TV show! Guess what it’s called?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's got a new show.

He's Marlon Wayans.

And the name of the show is "Marlon".

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood caught up with the funny guy in New Orleans right before Marlon hit the stage at the Orpheum Theatre.

Here's what Wild Bill had to say about him then:

He's a funny guy from a funny family.

Marlon Wayans is in New Orleans Friday night. He's on stage at the Orpheum Theater.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood chats with him at the bar at the Orpheum.

Marlon Wayans is a comedian, producer and a movie star.

His latest movie opens Friday, January 29. It's called Fifty Shades of Black. It's Marlon Wayans' twist on Fifty Shades of Grey.

And in the movie, Marlon makes his mark spanking some of his co-stars. That's what he gives Wild Bill Wood a little sample of after Wild Bill hops up on the bar at the Orpheum.

You probably remember him when he appeared with his siblings on the TV show In Living Color.

And he co-starred in the sitcom The Wayans Bros. with his brother Shawn.

In Fifty Shades of Black, he plays Christian Black. Marlon Wayans is not only the star, he wrote and produced the new film as well.

Actress Kali Hawk stars as Hannah in the movie.

And playing the role of Marlon Wayans' mother in the movie is actress Jane Seymour.

The movie is a comedy take on the pop culture phenomenon that happened when the movie Fifty Shades of Grey was at movie theaters.

As the movie tagline says, Fifty Shades of Black is "way shadier than gray".