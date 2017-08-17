NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Luke with our delicious meal.
At Luke, we're drinking a French 75. This drink is a perfect match to enrich any meal. Made with cognac, lemon and champagne, the French 75 is a real classic.
At Luke Coolinary Lunch, be sure to check out their special entrees that change every day.
Check out Luke's Coolinary Menu:
Lunch Menu
First Course
Cup of Soup
Second Course
Entrée of the Day
$17
Dinner Menu
First Course
Brussels Sprouts
(Demi Portion)
Second Course
Shrimp & Cavatelli Étouffée
Third Course
Buttermilk Panna Cotta
$39