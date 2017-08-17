× JPSO kicking off Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign with DWI checkpoint on West Bank

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is kicking off the annual national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event with a DWI checkpoint tomorrow on the West Bank.

The checkpoint will be set up at an undisclosed location from 8 p.m to 2 a.m. on August 18, according to the JPSO.

The national campaign kicks off tomorrow and runs through September 3.

Ads highlighting the dangers of drunk driving will air in heavy rotation during the campaign, and law enforcement agencies across the country are expected to step up enforcement.

“One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – of crimes, drunk driving, has become a serious safety epidemic in our country,” JPSO spokesman Col. John Fortunato said in an emailed statement. “High-visibility enforcement, supported by public educational efforts are our best ways to remind everyone not to drink and drive.”