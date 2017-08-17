× 2-year-old dies after running into street outside church in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND, La. – A two-year-old boy died in a tragic accident outside of a church in rural Tangipahoa Parish last night.

Two-year-old Kaleb Dyson of Kentwood was struck by a passing car and killed after he ran into the roadway outside of the Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church on LA 10 near Roseland, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Dyson and his mother were part of a large group of people standing in the parking lot of the church after choir practice around 8:40 p.m. on August 16 when the boy started running toward the highway.

Dyson’s mother chased after her son, but was unable to stop him, according to the LSP.

A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old woman from New York struck Dyson, and he later died from his injuries at Hood Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota provided a breath sample to the police, and no amount of alcohol was present, according to the LSP.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident, and no charges have been filed.