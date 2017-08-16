× Woman knocked out near St. Charles, wakes up to find wallet and cell phone missing

NEW ORLEANS – A woman walking down Terpsichore Street was knocked unconscious and robbed yesterday afternoon.

The attack and robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. on August 15 in the 1600 block of Terpsichore Street, according to preliminary reports by the NOPD.

The 45-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness as she approached St. Charles Avenue.

A passerby alerted a nearby EMS unit, who notified the police.

When the woman came to, the contents of her purse were scattered on the sidewalk around her.

An Android phone, a black wallet containing $90 in cash, and a skylight credit card were all missing, according to the NOPD.