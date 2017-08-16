Sewerage & Water Board holds second special meeting to address pump concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This is the second special meeting after the August 5th flooding that's turned heads in the community after some areas saw more than nine inches of rain and questions about broken pumps raised concerns about a lack of transparency from Sewerage and Water Board employees.

Wednesday’s meeting addressed the aforementioned concerns by approving emergency contracts to repair the city's broken and damaged pumps. During the flood, at least 17 of the city's water pumps weren't fully functional.

Board members have secured funding for pump repairs.

It's just a matter of time at this point until all pumps are back up and running properly.