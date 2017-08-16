Molly Kimball talks nutrition in this week’s Gone Fishin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- In a city where the food is so good and so rich, one would thing that a nutrition experts job of trying to get folks to eat healthy is pretty hard work.

Our resident registered dietician Molly Kimball makes it look easy.

Kimball is the Nutrition Program Manager of the Ochsner Fitness Center, and yes she and her team helps map out what their clients should eat. But we consider her nutritionist of the entire city.

Kimball writes a regular column for nola.com and appears weekly on Good Morning New Orleans.

And since one of the joys of catching fish is cooking and eating it, we wanted to find out healthy ways to prepare the healthy ways to prepare what we catch.

Kimball told us, "We use that cast iron skillet all the time. The key is to know what time of oil to use to keep it healthy. So a lot of people will use olive oil in there, but if you use extra virgin olive oil, it's got a real low smoke point so it starts to smoke up a lot, but it actually forms harmful compounds when it's smoking like that on that hot cast iron skillet so you want to use an oil that has a real high smoke point so I use extra light olive oil."

Among the more ambitions projects Kimball quarterbacked is Eat Fit NOLA. That's the interactive resource involving over 100 local restaurants, helping us all to eat healthier while eating out.

Kimball says, "We've got a website, and a smartphone app. So if you download it's the eat fit smartphone app you can find all the restaurants that are eat fit. The full nutrition facts of the dish on there If you're watching your carbs, sodium, whatever, we've got all that for you on the app"

Kimball also told us that they've recently received a grant to expand Eat Fit throughout the state of Louisiana.