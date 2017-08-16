× Missing N.O. East man hasn’t been seen since he missed his shift at Walmart

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a New Orleans East man who disappeared after picking up his paycheck from Walmart.

Twenty-eight-year-old Isaac Bush was last seen around 9 a.m. on August 10 when his mother dropped him off at the Walmart in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway to pick up his paycheck, according to the NOPD.

Bush planned to get his hair cut after picking up his check, and was due to report to work at 2 p.m. that afternoon, but he never showed up.

Bush was wearing khaki pants, a blue polo shirt and a blue Walmart employee vest the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Isaac Bush is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.