Millions in tax refunds headed for unclaimed property unless Louisiana residents take action

Baton Rouge, La.– Louisiana residents have until September 6th to claim 8.6 millions of dollars in state income tax refunds or they will become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has sent out more than 9500 letters to taxpayers, alerting them to unclaimed refunds.

These letters went out on July 21st.

If the money is not claimed, it will be legally transferred to the unclaimed property division of the state treasurers office.

Taxpayers who want to claim a refund before it becomes unclaimed property must submit required information to the Department of Revenue along with the July 21st letter.

If they miss the September 6th deadline, the cans still claim their refunds through the state treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Website.