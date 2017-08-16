× Lafayette Travel heads to Michigan to host ‘Cray Day’

LAFAYETTE – An “alien species” is invading some northern states, and officials in Michigan are asking folks to alert them if they see any these invaders.

Crawfish, or as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources calls it, an “invasive red swamp crayfish,” are popping up in ponds.

So, as folks are freaking out, Lafayette Travel is heading to the Great Lake State on Saturday, August 19, to teach our northern friends all about the crawfish.

They will hold an inaugural “Cray Day,” a festival filled with fun activities for the whole family as well we a panel discussion, cooking demo, movie screening, live music and much more.

What advice would you give folks in Michigan when dealing with crawfish?