Knock, knock. Who’s there? Today. Today who? Today is ‘National Tell A Joke Day’

NEW ORLEANS - So, tell a joke.

A joke, like this one, maybe: Why DID the pig become a pastry chef? The pig was good at bacon!

Just one of the jokes just for kids. Kids are funny. All they need is good material.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found the material in two editions of the book, The Young Comic's Guide To Telling Jokes.

It's the creation of Michael Strecker. Michael's a full time marketing guy at Tulane University and a part time stand up comic.

He came up with a collection of more than 1,000 jokes, just for kids.

The Young Comic's Guide To Telling Jokes is available at Barnes & Noble. And you can get it on Amazon.com.

Here are a few for the kid in you:

Why wouldn’t the Christmas tree open the present? It was beneath him.

What did the leaf say to the rake? I’m falling for you.

How did the pigeons take over the country? With a coo.

What don’t people like about batteries? Their negative sides.

Why did the Great Lake think it was better than everyone else? It was Superior.

What would happen if there was an earthquake at Mt. Rushmore? Heads would roll.

When will the little snake arrive? I don’t know, but he won't be long.

Why did Dracula lie in the wrong coffin? He made a grave mistake.

Why should you not let a bear operate the remote? He will keep pressing the paws button.

Why did the man get fired from his job at the coin factory? He stopped making cents.

Where did article on the famous owl research appear? In the “Who’s Who.”

Why didn’t the dental hygienist like her award? It was a plaque.

Why was the road nervous? It was about to get graded.

Why did the dinosaur refuse to wear deodorant? He didn’t want to be ex-stink.

Why was the weightlifter upset? She worked out with dumbells.

What kind of match is hard to get out of the box? A wrestling match.