Jefferson Parish drainage system gets high-tech boost

The drainage system in Jefferson Parish is getting a high-tech boost.

The parish is using permeable concrete for new sidewalks as part of its drainage improvement plan.

Permeable concrete allows water to flow through the concrete to the ground below. Since the water can pass through the concrete it can be absorbed into the ground instead of running into the street. This will reduce street flooding. Also, with less water reaching the drains the drainage system will require less maintenance.

Permeable concrete is being used for the new sidewalks along Edenborn Avenue in Fat City.