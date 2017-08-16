It’s getting HOT!

The National Weather Service in Slidell has issued a Heat Advisory for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast for Thursday, August 17th from 9 AM until 7 PM. High temperatures between 94 and 96 degrees, combined with dew points in the upper 70’s will make the air feel like in excess of 105 degrees during the hottest parts of the day.

If you are working outside, do not have air conditioning, have a health condition that makes you sensitive to heat, or are around babies or elderly, take extra precautions to keep cool. Staying hydrated with non-caffeinated drinks is important especially if you are working outdoors.

There is only a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm Thursday, but Meteorologist Martha Spencer says any storms that do develop have the chance of becoming severe.