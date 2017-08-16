Holy Solar System! The sun is about to look like a banana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LULING, La - Place the back of your hand to your forehead. And feel.

Does it feel a little warm?

You may have a touch of fever. Everybody seems to be a little feverish all across the country.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the diagnosis for this.

Wild Bill says, it's got to be "solar eclipse fever".

The eclipse is Monday, August 21.

It's the first eclipse that crosses the entire country since June 8, 1918.

You can see it, with protective solar glasses, of course.

Wild Bill says the best place to see the sun disappear is in the dark and inside the planetarium that's inside the St. Charles Parish Library.

Yes, there's actually a planetarium inside the library in Luling, Louisiana at the St. Charles Parish Library branch.

It's one of just a handful of planetariums, located at libraries anywhere on Earth.

You'll meet a guy here named Jason Talley. He runs the planetarium.

Jason's been busier than a middle school math student studying for finals. He's soaking up everything about the sun show.

In Lousiana, Jason says the sun will wind up looking a little like a banana as the moon blocks it from all of us here on Earth.

The sun will almost totally disappear along what Jason calls "the path of totality".

You're invited to the solar eclipse party at the St. Charles Parish Library's Planetarium.

The fun and safe watching begin Monday, August 21 around 11 am.

For all you need to know about what's happening in Luling during the solar eclipse, just click right here, please.