Heat advisory issued for New Orleans Thursday

NEW ORLEANS— The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in the New Orleans area for Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The weather forecast indicates that high humidity levels will result in heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees in New Orleans, and these hot temperatures can become life-threatening if the proper precautions are not taken.

Individuals seeking shelter during the daytime may visit the Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) at 1530 Gravier St. or the Ozanam Inn at 843 Camp St.

Additionally, people needing shelter overnight will be accepted at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army at 4530 South Claiborne Ave. will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.

Ozanam Inn at 843 Camp St. will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.

Covenant House at 611 North Rampart St. will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.

New Orleans Mission at 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. will only accept male or female adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions to prevent health emergencies due to overexposure to extreme heat:

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

If you have to perform outdoor activities, do so early in the morning or late in the evening.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

Most importantly, please stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Consider drinking an electrolyte sports drink, and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle. Even in 70 degree weather, the interior temperature of a vehicle can increase rapidly, to over 100 degrees in just 20 minutes. Cracking a window does not help. Leaving a child or pet unattended in a vehicle often leads to a life-threatening emergency. Anyone who sees a child or animal unattended in a vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.