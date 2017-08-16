× Get the Skinny: What to eat pre- and post-workout

It’s one of the biggest questions we get: What should I eat before and after a workout? Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Sports Dietitian Molly Kimball on her recommendations for pre- and post-workout fueling.

Factors to consider:

Intensity and duration of workout

Time of day

What else you’ve had to eat, or plan to eat

Workout goals: weight loss, muscle gains, enhanced performance and recovery

May not need anything special: Frequent protein-rich meals and snacks throughout the day are often sufficient

Plan for digestion: At least 30 minutes after a full meal, 30-60 minutes for a smaller snack.

Hydration always essential. Molly often recommends low-sugar electrolyte-rich sports drinks like nuun and SOS.

##

LIGHT WORKOUT | 1 hour or less

Pre-workout: Most of us don’t need specific fuel for these lighter workouts; may benefit from a protein/fat to take edge off of hunger.

Hardboiled egg or handful of nuts or seeds

Post-workout: Most people will be fine waiting until next meal/snack.

##

MODERATE TO INTENSE WORKOUT | 1 hour or less

Pre-workout: A snack or small meal, including protein + carbs, mostly to take the edge off of hunger

Fresh fruit + Greek yogurt with little or no added sugar

Almond butter + apple slices or crackers

Post-workout: 1:1 blend of carb and protein within 30 to 60 minutes

Protein shake: 20 grams whey or plant-based protein + unsweetened almond milk + berries or ½ banana

##

MODERATE TO INTENSE WORKOUT | 60-90 minutes or more

Pre-workout: Step-up intake because we have a limited reserve of carbohydrates to fuel our bodies.

Banana + half or whole sandwich on whole grain (turkey and cheese or almond butter and honey)

Breakfast sandwich with whole grain bread, egg, cheese, turkey + fresh fruit

Post-workout: 4:1 blend of carb and protein within 30 to 60 minutes

Protein shake with 20 grams whey protein powder blended with unsweetened almond milk, banana berries and honey

NOTE: If you have diabetes or other dietary or health issues, talk with your physician and a registered dietitian to develop a nutrition plan to meet your needs. See Molly’s full column re. pre- and post-workout here.

###

