ESPN: Saints fire two doctors who misdiagnosed Delvin Breaux

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have fired two team doctors after they misdiagnosed Delvin Breaux’s injury, ESPN writer Mike Triplett has reported.

Team orthopedists Dr. Deryk Jones and Dr. Misty Suri originally diagnosed Breaux with a contusion, but Breaux’s injury has been upgraded to a fractured fibula, according to Triplett.

Breaux is expected to miss four to six weeks after an upcoming surgery to repair the break.

Reports have been swirling recently that the Saints were considering trading Breaux due to repeated injuries, and specifically his slow rebound from what was thought to be a contusion, Triplett said.

The revelation of the misdiagnosis and the firing of the two doctors seems to have had a drastic impact on Breaux’s future with the team.

“It was accurately reported that the team has had an issue with Breaux’s string of nagging injuries in the past, but this case is different,” Triplett wrote on ESPN.com. “And it seems unlikely at this point that the team will be as eager to trade or release Breaux.”

Saints have fired orthopedists Deryk Jones, Misty Suri, per source, after learning CB Delvin Breaux has fractured… https://t.co/XVNAmN80Mk — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 16, 2017

Delvin Breaux should miss 4-6 weeks, but Saints don't appear as likely to trade or part ways with him as initially.. https://t.co/XVNAmN80Mk — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 16, 2017