Coolinary is about bright flavors at Borgne!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Borgne with our delicious meal.

We're loving this Putting on the Spritz cocktail from Borgne. This is one of those cocktails that is dangerous because you cannot taste the alcohol at all! It's made with aperitivo, prosecco, a splash of soda and a spritz of house-made lime perfume.

Check out Borgne's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course

Crab Salad

sweet corn, coconut, hatch peppers

Second Course

Lemongrass Steak

tomato rice, mirliton slaw

Third Course

Banana Cake

brandy ice cream, salted caramel

$39