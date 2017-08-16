Coolinary is about bright flavors at Borgne!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Borgne with our delicious meal.
We're loving this Putting on the Spritz cocktail from Borgne. This is one of those cocktails that is dangerous because you cannot taste the alcohol at all! It's made with aperitivo, prosecco, a splash of soda and a spritz of house-made lime perfume.
Check out Borgne's Coolinary Menu:
Dinner Menu
First Course
Crab Salad
sweet corn, coconut, hatch peppers
Second Course
Lemongrass Steak
tomato rice, mirliton slaw
Third Course
Banana Cake
brandy ice cream, salted caramel
$39