Coast Guard airlifts fisherman having breathing problems

NEW ORLEANS – A Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man who was having breathing troubles near Chandeleur Island yesterday.

The 24-year-old man issued a distress call around 4 p.m. on August 15 after experiencing “asthma-like symptoms,” according to the Coast Guard.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter left Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans at 4:47 p.m.

The helicopter reached the man’s fishing boat about 10 miles west of Chandeleur Island just before 5:30 p.m.

The man was safely airlifted off of the boat and transferred to University Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.