City: Diesel storage tank from S&WB plant leaked into 17th Street Canal

NEW ORLEANS — A diesel tank that’s stored at the Sewerage and Water Board plant as a backup power source has leaked diesel fuel into the 17th Street Canal.

New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Timothy McConnell said it’s unclear how much diesel fuel has leaked into the canal, but the sheen of fuel has been contained and has not entered the DPS No. 6 pumping station or Lake Pontchartrain.

This is the shared pumping station for Jefferson and Orleans parishes that has six non-functioning pumps currently being repaired.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu toured this very facility on Tuesday to check out the progress being made on the repair of those pumps.

McConnell said the diesel tank is surrounded by a dyke on the property, and officials are still investigating how the diesel fuel got from the tank to the canal.

It’s unclear how much fuel has leaked and for how long it leaked.

