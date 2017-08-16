× Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation to perform at National Fried Chicken Fest

NEW ORLEANS — Big Freedia, Naughty Professor, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and other local favorites have signed on to perform at the second annual National Fried Chicken Festival in September.

The lineup also includes Sean Ardoin & the Zydekool, The Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kristen Diable & The City, Motel Radio, Shamarr Allen and The Underdawgs, and more.

Chicken vendors include Willie Mae’s, McHardy’s, Dat Dog, Bayou Hot Wings, Willie’s Chicken Shack, Willie Mae’s Scotch House, Diva Dog, the recently re-opened Dunbar’s Famous Creole Cuisine, along with a few out-of-state vendors.

The second annual festival will take place over two days instead of one, Sept. 23-24. It has also moved from Lafayette Square to Woldenberg Park to accommodate the crowds.

The festival is free to enter.

