Audible: Breaux to have surgery, Saints fire team orthopedists

Posted 4:21 PM, August 16, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 01: Delvin Breaux #40 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after an incomplete pass agains the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 The Saints have fired two team orthopedists after a misdiagnosis of an injury to Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux.

The injury was diagnosed as a contusion. After a visit to a specialist, Breaux was found to have a fractured fibula.

Payton confirmed the doctors’ dismissal after practice, Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist, will perform surgery on Breaux, Thursday.

The Saints will now search for new orthopedists. The team will practice against Los Angeles Chargers Thursday and Friday, and play a preseason game against the Chargers Sunday night in Carson, California.

Payton said the Saints will use the orthopedic staff of the Chargers.

 