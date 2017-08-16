× Audible: Breaux to have surgery, Saints fire team orthopedists

The Saints have fired two team orthopedists after a misdiagnosis of an injury to Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux.

The injury was diagnosed as a contusion. After a visit to a specialist, Breaux was found to have a fractured fibula.

Payton confirmed the doctors’ dismissal after practice, Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Anderson, a specialist, will perform surgery on Breaux, Thursday.

The Saints will now search for new orthopedists. The team will practice against Los Angeles Chargers Thursday and Friday, and play a preseason game against the Chargers Sunday night in Carson, California.

Payton said the Saints will use the orthopedic staff of the Chargers.