At The Country Club, Coolinary means quality!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at The Country Club with our delicious meal.
Our favorite drink at The Country Club right now is El Matador. An intriguing combination, featuring tequila, Malbec and smoked salt. You gotta see it to believe it!
Check out The Country Club's Coolinary Menu:
Lunch Menu
Price of Entrée includes your choice of Appetizer
First Course
choice of
Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail
Grilled Louisiana White Shrimp, Avocado, Pineapple, Papaya, tomato and lime.
Sweet Corn & Blue Crab Bisque
Roasted Corn, Coconut Milk & Blue Crabmeat
Summer Tomato Salad
Heirloom, Creole & Tiny Tomatoes, Basil & House made Ricotta Cheese
Second Course
choice of
Louisiana White Shrimp
Pecan & Green Onion Popcorn Rice with Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Red Beans, Sweet Corn and Pressed Basil
$20
Dinner Menu
40th Anniversary Dinner Special
First Course
choice of
Tête en Gelée
Pickled mustard seeds, caper berries & grilled bread
Foie Gras
Grade A torchon, Blackberry Foie Gras ice cream , smoky grated Foie Gras, pulverized peanut brittle & ginger peach coulis
Shrimp Ala Plancha
Louisiana white shrimp, falafel, pickled vegetables & mint chutney
Second Course
choice of
Bouillabase
Octopus, mussels, shrimp & gulf fish slow simmered in a rich tomato broth with Creole trinity and a rouille croustade
Paneed Veal
Parmesan & brown butter roasted veal scaloppini with asparagus, jumbo lump crabmeat & hollandaise
Corriander Spiced Lamb T-bones
Red lentils, feta cheese, grated lemon, tomato & black olive
Third Course
choice of
Banana Frita
Dolce de Leche stuffed banana with sweet cream ice cream & caramel
Lemon Sorbet
Limoncello & blueberry meringue
Tasting of Chocolates
White chocolate mousse, Brazilian Brigadeiro & mini moon pies
$40 for 2 people