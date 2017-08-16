At The Country Club, Coolinary means quality!

Posted 12:57 PM, August 16, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  The Country Club with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at The Country Club right now is El Matador. An intriguing combination, featuring tequila, Malbec and smoked salt. You gotta see it to believe it!

 

Check out The Country Club's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

Price of Entrée includes your choice of Appetizer

First Course
choice of

Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail
Grilled Louisiana White Shrimp, Avocado, Pineapple, Papaya, tomato and lime.

Sweet Corn & Blue Crab Bisque
Roasted Corn, Coconut Milk & Blue Crabmeat

Summer Tomato Salad
Heirloom, Creole & Tiny Tomatoes, Basil & House made Ricotta Cheese

Second Course
choice of

Louisiana White Shrimp 
Pecan & Green Onion Popcorn Rice with Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Red Beans, Sweet Corn and Pressed Basil
$20

Chili Spiced Gulf Fish
Grilled and Rum Lacquered with Smashed Yucca, Chicharrons, Blistered Tomatoes, Lime, Hearts of Palm & Plantains
$19

Confit Pork Shoulder 
Creole Spiced and Pan Roasted with Orecchiette Pasta, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Grilled Onions and Goat Cheese
$18

Dinner Menu

40th Anniversary Dinner Special

First Course
choice of

Tête en Gelée
Pickled mustard seeds, caper berries & grilled bread

Foie Gras
Grade A torchon, Blackberry Foie Gras ice cream , smoky grated Foie Gras, pulverized peanut brittle & ginger peach coulis

Shrimp Ala Plancha
Louisiana white shrimp, falafel, pickled vegetables & mint chutney

Second Course
choice of

Bouillabase
Octopus, mussels, shrimp & gulf fish slow simmered in a rich tomato broth with Creole trinity and a rouille croustade

Paneed Veal
Parmesan & brown butter roasted veal scaloppini with asparagus, jumbo lump crabmeat & hollandaise

Corriander Spiced Lamb T-bones
Red lentils, feta cheese, grated lemon, tomato & black olive

Third Course
choice of

Banana Frita
Dolce de Leche stuffed banana with sweet cream ice cream & caramel

Lemon Sorbet
Limoncello & blueberry meringue

Tasting of Chocolates
White chocolate mousse, Brazilian Brigadeiro & mini moon pies

$40 for 2 people

