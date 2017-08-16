At The Country Club, Coolinary means quality!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at The Country Club with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at The Country Club right now is El Matador. An intriguing combination, featuring tequila, Malbec and smoked salt. You gotta see it to believe it!

Check out The Country Club's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

Price of Entrée includes your choice of Appetizer

First Course

choice of

Caribbean Shrimp Cocktail

Grilled Louisiana White Shrimp, Avocado, Pineapple, Papaya, tomato and lime.

Sweet Corn & Blue Crab Bisque

Roasted Corn, Coconut Milk & Blue Crabmeat

Summer Tomato Salad

Heirloom, Creole & Tiny Tomatoes, Basil & House made Ricotta Cheese

Second Course

choice of

Louisiana White Shrimp

Pecan & Green Onion Popcorn Rice with Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Red Beans, Sweet Corn and Pressed Basil

$20

Chili Spiced Gulf Fish

Grilled and Rum Lacquered with Smashed Yucca, Chicharrons, Blistered Tomatoes, Lime, Hearts of Palm & Plantains

$19 Confit Pork Shoulder

Creole Spiced and Pan Roasted with Orecchiette Pasta, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Grilled Onions and Goat Cheese

$18

Dinner Menu

40th Anniversary Dinner Special

First Course

choice of

Tête en Gelée

Pickled mustard seeds, caper berries & grilled bread

Foie Gras

Grade A torchon, Blackberry Foie Gras ice cream , smoky grated Foie Gras, pulverized peanut brittle & ginger peach coulis

Shrimp Ala Plancha

Louisiana white shrimp, falafel, pickled vegetables & mint chutney

Second Course

choice of

Bouillabase

Octopus, mussels, shrimp & gulf fish slow simmered in a rich tomato broth with Creole trinity and a rouille croustade

Paneed Veal

Parmesan & brown butter roasted veal scaloppini with asparagus, jumbo lump crabmeat & hollandaise

Corriander Spiced Lamb T-bones

Red lentils, feta cheese, grated lemon, tomato & black olive

Third Course

choice of

Banana Frita

Dolce de Leche stuffed banana with sweet cream ice cream & caramel

Lemon Sorbet

Limoncello & blueberry meringue

Tasting of Chocolates

White chocolate mousse, Brazilian Brigadeiro & mini moon pies

$40 for 2 people