Possible Diesel leak at Pumping Station on Orleans-Jefferson Border

METAIRE – The Jefferson Parish Fire Department and Orleans Parish Sewerage and Water Board Crews were called out to investigate a possible diesel leak at Pumping Station Six on the 17th Street Canal between Orleans and Jefferson Parishes last night.

According to the Fire department, crews stayed on the scene until around 11 p.m.

This is the shared pumping station for the two parishes that has six non-functioning pumps that are currently being repaired.

Mayor Landrieu toured this very facility on Tuesday to check out the progress being made on the repair of those pumps.

No word on how much, if any, diesel fuel leaked into the canal.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing story.