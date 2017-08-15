Would you eat it? String Cheese Waffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Waffle irons are all the rage...right? Well, today Test Kitchen Taylor put her creative skills to the test, trying out string cheese waffles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

String Cheese Waffles

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tbsp. milk

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

kosher salt

16 mozzarella sticks (preferably low-moisture)

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Marinara, warmed, for serving

Preheat waffle maker to medium heat.

Set up a dredging station: Add flour to a shallow bowl.

In a separate shallow bowl, whisk together eggs and milk.

In a third shallow bowl, season bread crumbs with salt.

Toss mozzarella sticks in flour, toss in egg mixture until fully coated, then toss in bread crumbs.

We found that it works better if you double up on the egg wash and bread crumbs.

Spray waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray.

Place coated mozzarella sticks sided by side in the hot waffle iron.

Cover and cook until golden, about 4 minutes.

Carefully remove from waffle using tongs or a fork, then cut waffles into strips.

Garnish with parsley, and serve with marinara sauce for dipping.