Woman missing since June posted picture of herself working at Pat O'Brien's and then vanished

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Pat O’Brien’s employee who hasn’t been seen since late June.

Thirty-three-year-old Amanda Diane Thomas posted a picture of her working at Pat O’Brien’s on June 26, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

The last time Thomas’ family saw her in person was when a family member dropped her off at a bus stop in Baton Rouge so she could catch a bus back to New Orleans after a family funeral on June 16.

If you have any information about Amanda Thomas’ whereabouts please contact any Eighth District Detective at (504) 658-6080.