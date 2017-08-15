Why does this shoe smell like a winning season for the New Orleans Saints?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - If the shoe fits, that is if it fits on the foot of one of the New Orleans Saints football, players,

Christina Pappion paints it. She's an artist. She's been an artist since she was a little girl. She usually paints the kind of canvases all artists paint. And she paints wood. And she sometimes paints on wine glasses.

Now she's painting shoes. Cleats. They're the shoes the New Orleans Saints wear on the football field.

They come in sizes as big as an eighteen. That's big enough, Wild Bill thinks, to paint The Last Supper.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to her gallery in Mandeville to get the scoop.

And to get the scoop, Wild Bill has to take a sniff out of one of the shoes.

It smells like success. A winning season, Christina Pappion says for the Saints.

Here's what Christina says about her art:

Pappion Artistry is an expression of making painting personal. Christina Pappion,owner of Pappion Artistry, is a professional artist and event painter from New Orleans, LA. Trained with a Bachelor of Arts in Painting, Christina colorfully captures the festive atmosphere with transforming talent that will leave your guests amazed!

Christina has painted for celebrities, large corporations and countless brides. She really enjoys every moment that art brings. Let Pappion Artistry capture one of the most important days of your life in a unique way that will never be forgotten.

This gift is a special way to involve others in a treasure that will last a lifetime.

