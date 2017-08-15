× Suspects sought in Hammond bank robbery

HAMMOND, La. — The FBI New Orleans Division is looking for two men who robbed First Bank & Trust this morning in Hammond.

According to the FBI, the robbery at 1320 Morrison Blvd. happened about 11:30 a.m., when two black men entered First Bank & Trust, approached the teller counter, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The robbers fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect is a black male, approximately 5’ 6” tall, between 30 to 40 years old, light complexion, and a small build. He wore a black long sleeve polo style shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, and a white baseball hat.

Suspect No. 2 is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, between 20 – 30 years old, medium complexion, medium build, and a beard. He wore a black short sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of these bank robbers.