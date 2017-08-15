× Quick Study: Tigers praise LSU freshman quarterback Myles Brennan

He’s Mississippi high school’s all-time leader in total offense, passing yards, and touchdown passes. But, Myles Brennan’s biggest headline may have come this fall at LSU, before he has taken his first college snap.

Brennan, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, has taken snaps with the first unit this fall, despite not arriving on campus until June.

Tuesday, Brennan was praised by two Tigers. Defensive tackle Greg Gilmore cited his quick release. Tight end Foster Moreau said few have Brennan’s passing accuracy.

Brennan turned 18 in March. He attended St. Stanislaus high school.

Tuesday, LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott, enrolled at East Mississippi Community College. He announced his transfer Monday.