Quick Study: Tigers praise LSU freshman quarterback Myles Brennan

Posted 9:31 PM, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:39PM, August 15, 2017

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 15: Interim head coach Ed Ogeron of the LSU Tigers walks onto the field prior to their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tiger Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

He’s Mississippi high school’s all-time leader in total offense, passing yards, and touchdown passes. But, Myles Brennan’s biggest headline may have come this fall at LSU, before he has taken his first college snap.

Brennan, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, has taken snaps with the first unit this fall, despite not arriving on campus until June.

Tuesday, Brennan was praised by two Tigers. Defensive tackle Greg Gilmore cited his quick release. Tight end Foster Moreau said few have Brennan’s passing accuracy.

Brennan turned 18 in March. He attended St. Stanislaus high school.

Tuesday, LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott, enrolled at East Mississippi Community College. He announced his transfer Monday.