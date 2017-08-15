× New Orleans sandwich shop named best America’s best new restaurant

NEW ORLEANS — Who knew that America’s best restaurant would be known for its fried bologna and fried pot pie?

Fans of Turkey in the Wolf in the Irish Channel aren’t at all surprised that the sandwich shop was just named America’s best new restaurant by Bon Appetit:

And then: panic. Were we prepared to call a quirky, nostalgic, counter service–only sandwich spot our No. 1 new restaurant in America? A place that serves what some might call, for better or for worse, stoner food? A joint with vintage Formica tables and kitschy cartoon animal salt-and-pepper shakers? A restaurant whose Instagram account is filled with head-scratching hashtags like #makesaladsnotyourbed, #eatbolognathenrideapony, and a bunch of others that we can’t print on this website? We looked at each other and grinned. Yes, we were.

Last year, N7 in the Bywater made the coveted Bon Appetit top 10 list.

Congrats to Turkey and the Wolf for being No. 1!