Man robs taxi driver at gunpoint after flagging him down

NEW ORLEANS – A man flagged down a taxi and then robbed the driver at gunpoint near a popular coffee shop in the Bayou St. John neighborhood last night.

The unidentified man ran into the middle of the street and flagged down the driver of the cab just after 10 p.m. on August 14 in the 2800 block of Desoto Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The cab came to a stop near a CC’s Coffee House location popular with the residents of the quiet neighborhood along the historic waterway.

The man pulled a gun on the 44-year-old cab driver as soon as he stopped, according to the NOPD.

The taxi driver pulled out his wallet, and the man snatched $60 from the wallet, slapped the taxi driver, and then fled on foot.