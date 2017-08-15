House of Blues’ Brewsiana is where you can try specialty beers not sold in stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- House of Blues New Orleans is the place to be for the Louisiana's best brews, bands, and bites for the beer fest known as "Brewsiana."

"Brewsiana" is a local beer fest which features sampling from over 15 local breweries. There are over 30 different beers to try. Along with the beer, there will be food and live music from local bands.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got an early taste of some of the best brews being poured at this year's "Brewsiana."

Allison Gorman and Mike Stier are servers at the House of Blues. They showed us five of the most unique beers being offered at "Brewsiana."

The five beers they are featuring on "News with a Twist" are Port Orleans Royal Tea Ale, Parish Brewing's Ghost in the Machine, Gnarly Barley's Jucifer IPA, NOLA Brewing's 7th Street Lemon Basil Wheat Ale, and Port Orleans Slackwater Brown.

"The Port Orleans Royal Tea Ale is infused with earl grey tea. It is a really nice and light beer with a floral flavor," Gorman said.

"Parish Brewing's Ghost in the Machine beer is a double hopped IPA, and its unfiltered. This beer is almost the holy grail of IPA's," Stier said.

The breweries at "Brewsiana" are: Bayou Teche Tap Room, Chafunkta Brewing Company, Port Orleans Brewing Company, Gnarly Barley Brewing, Parish Brewing Company, Abita Brewing Company, Tin Roof Brewing Company, Covington Brewhouse, Second Line Brewing, Urban South Brewery, NOLA Brewing, Great Raft Brewing, 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Mudbug Brewery, Wayward Owl Brewing Company, and Royal Brewery.

There will be an exclusive VIP tasting in The Foundation Room. The Exclusive breweries are Louisiana Purchase Brewing Company, Old Rail Brewing Company, Brieux Carre Brewing Company, Parleaux Beer Lab, Broad Street Cider & Ale, Southern Brewing & Winemaking and more. These are the beers that aren't sold in stores.

There will be four different stages, where local bands will be playing live music. Where Y'acht, Dash Rip Rock, Jake Landry & The Right Lane Bandits, Sexy Dex and The Fresh, Jonathon Boogie Long, DJ Otto, and Bon Bon Vivant will all be playing at "Brewsiana."

"This event is probably one of my favorite to play at all year. It is just so local, and its great to see bands from Frenchmen Street and Bourbon Street all under one roof performing," Jake Landry of The Right Lane Bandits said.

Local brew and local tunes are definitely two things we love in Louisiana! There are currently tickets still available and tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$10=Entry

$20=Entry + 5 tastings

$45=Entry + All You Can Drink + House of Blues Souvenir Mug

$75=VIP Access to Foundation Room Tasting w/ exclusive breweries

(Currently there is a Groupon being offered for VIP Tasting for only $60)

"Brewsiana" is Saturday, August 19th at the House of Blues. VIP party begins at 6pm, while General Admission begins at 7pm.

For more information about, "Brewsiana," click HERE.