Have a little Coolinary fun at Domenica

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Domenica with our delicious meal.

JC's Old Fashioned is Chef Michael Wilson's drink of choice! With high rye bourbon, bitters and luxardo cherries, it's just a dream!

Check out Domenica's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Arancini

fontina, saffron, arrabiata

Ceasar

little gem lettuce, parmigiano regiano, crostini

Second Course

choice of

Margherita Pizza

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

Fregola

lamb sausage, sweet peppers, green olives

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Arancini

fontina, saffron, arrabiata

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

cucumber and dill

Second Course

choice of

Lasagne Bolognese

pasta verde, bechamel, mozzarella, pork ragu

Chicken “Alla Mattone”

roasted peppers & eggplant

Third Course

choice of

Affogato

vanilla gelato, pecan biscotti, espresso shot

Polenta Cake

Louisiana peaches, brandy, yogurt gelato

$39