Have a little Coolinary fun at Domenica

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Domenica with our delicious meal.

JC's Old Fashioned is Chef Michael Wilson's drink of choice! With high rye bourbon, bitters and luxardo cherries, it's just a dream!

Check out Domenica's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Arancini
fontina, saffron, arrabiata

Ceasar
little gem lettuce, parmigiano regiano, crostini

Second Course
choice of 

Margherita Pizza
tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

Fregola 
lamb sausage, sweet peppers, green olives

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Arancini
fontina, saffron, arrabiata

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup
cucumber and dill

Second Course
choice of 

Lasagne Bolognese
pasta verde, bechamel, mozzarella, pork ragu

Chicken “Alla Mattone” 
roasted peppers & eggplant

Third Course
choice of 

Affogato
vanilla gelato, pecan biscotti, espresso shot

Polenta Cake 
Louisiana peaches, brandy, yogurt gelato

$39

