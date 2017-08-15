Cooking made easy with interactive cookbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Tired of your family making fun of your Easy Bake Oven chicken dinners? Chef Toya Boudy will have you wowing them with authentic New Orleans recipes in just 15 minutes.

You may have seen her whip up some creamy New Orleans-style pralines on Youtube, along with 74,000 other fans of her work. Well, now shes making it easier than following her Youtube channel, with her very own cookbook.

In her first cookbook, Chef Toya creates 20 classic New Orleans recipes that embed the soul of the city in each dish. Her signature dishes like seafood gumbo and oyster Rockefeller pasta celebrate the rich heritage of the region and its connection to the Gulf Coast.

Her cookbook is the first interactive New Orleans cookbook. For people that purchase the book from Apple Bookstore, the book will use video clips, enhanced images, pop-ups, and other media to give the reader a more in-depth view in to the process.