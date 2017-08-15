× Cookin’ with Nino: Rouses Chicken and Sausage Pastalaya

Rouses Chicken and Sausage Pastalaya

Ingredients:

2 pounds Rouses Smoked Sausage

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs cut to 1 inch squares

1 1/2 pounds onions, diced

1 stalk celery, diced finely

1 green bell pepper finely diced

2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

1 pound tasso, thinly cut

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

6 cups reduced sodium chicken stock

3 cups bow tie pasta

1 bunch green onions cut fine

2 tablespoons Italian flat parsley chopped

Instructions:

In a black iron dutch oven on medium high heat, add sausage and brown it by stirring constantly so that it does not burn for about 10 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Add the thigh meat to the sausage and cook for another 10 minutes until chicken is fully cooked, keep stirring.

Lower the heat to medium and add the onions celery, bell pepper and garlic; saute for about 10 more minutes. While browning, scrape the bottom of the pot to keep from sticking and this really produces flavor.

Add the tasso, thyme, basil and Cajun seasoning. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

Add the chicken stock to the pot and bring to a boil. Add the pasta, and stir for a few minutes to ensure that the pasta does not stick to the bottom. Add parsley and green onions. After mixture returns to boiling, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for about 20 minutes until pasta is cooked. If you are looking, you ain’t cooking….don’t remove the lid and don’t stir while cooking.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.