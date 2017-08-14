× Trade Bait? Payton comments on report of Saints shopping CB Delvin Breaux

Are the Saints exploring the possibility of trading cornerback Delvin Breaux? The New Orleans Advocate newspaper said so, in a report Monday morning.

Breaux missed practice for what a source called a “contusion”. After practice, head coach Sean Payton was asked directly if the Saints were considering trading Breaux.

Breaux played in all 16 games in 2015, and had three interceptions. Last season, injuries limited Breaux to 6 games, and he did not have an interception.