The Revivalists crack Billboard's Top 100 pop songs chart

NEW ORLEANS – Local rock band The Revivalists just cracked Billboard’s Top 100 pop songs chart.

Their hit “Wish I Knew You” currently ranks at #93 on the chart for the week of August 19, 2017.

This is the song’s debut on this particular chart.

According to the band’s website, “Wish I Knew You” has actually been a hit for years.

It reached #1 on Adult Alternative Radio last fall and reached #1 on the Alternative chart earlier this year.

The song was originally released in July of 2015, giving it staying power on the charts rarely seen in popular music today.

The Revivalists are hitting the road this summer for their “Fire Into Light Tour.”

For more information on the band and tour dates, click HERE.