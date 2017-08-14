× Taking flight, soon: Pelicans release 2017-2018 schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off the regular season Wednesday October 18th at Memphis.

The Pelicans and the NBA released their 2017-2018 schedules Monday. New Orleans will host the NBA champion Golden State Warriors Friday October 20th and Monday December 4th.

The Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Smoothie King Center October 28th. The Boston Celtics visit New Orleans March 18th.

Of the Pelicans 41 home games, 17 will b played on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The Pelicans play 11 home games on Wednesday night, and 8 on Monday.

The Pelicans will play only two back to back games at home, but nine back to backs on the road.

New Orleans has eight home games in December and March, but only 5 in February.

Mardi Gras day is Tuesday February 13th.