Taking flight, soon: Pelicans release 2017-2018 schedule

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
The New Orleans Pelicans will tip off the regular season Wednesday October 18th at Memphis.
The Pelicans and the NBA released their 2017-2018 schedules Monday. New Orleans will host the NBA champion Golden State Warriors Friday October 20th and Monday December 4th.
The Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Smoothie King Center October 28th. The Boston Celtics visit New Orleans March 18th.
Of the Pelicans 41 home games, 17 will b played on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The Pelicans play 11 home games on Wednesday night, and 8 on Monday.
The Pelicans will play only two back to back games at home, but nine back to backs on the road.
New Orleans has eight home games in December and March, but only 5 in February.
Mardi Gras day is Tuesday February 13th.