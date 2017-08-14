× Source: Tulane still interested in Scott, who announces transfer from LSU

Tulane pursued him once, and may do soon again.

A source told WGNO Sports that the Green Wave are still interested in former Louisiana Mr. Football, quarterback Lindsey Scott.

Scott announced via twitter Monday morning that he will transfer from LSU. He signed with the Tigers in the class of 2016, but redshirted.

A source said Scott could choose to play at a junior college. If so, he could transfer after the 2017 season, and have three years of eligibility.

Scott led Zachary high school to the 2015 class 5A championship. He was voted Mr. Football in Louisiana after piling up more than 5 thousand yards of offense, and accounting for 61 touchdowns.

In a statement released by LSU, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Scott’s announcement.

“I had a very good talk with Lindsey this morning and we talked about his future,” Orgeron said. “He is a great young man from a great family. We wish him all of the best in the future.”